New Suit - Contract

SFJ Pharmaceuticals X sued clinical-stage drug developer PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court to enforce a 2020 development agreement concerning a treatment to reverse potentially dangerous side effects of blood-thinner medication. The suit, brought by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, claims that PhaseBio is on the verge of insolvency but has refused to transfer the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of bentracimab to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04027, SFJ Pharmaceuticals X, Ltd. v. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pennsylvania

October 08, 2022, 8:57 AM