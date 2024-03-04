Who Got The Work

Edward J. Peterson III of Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns and Andrew J. Mayts Jr. and Jillian Askren of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick have stepped in to represent LMSRQ, Daniel K. Ericson and other defendants, respectively, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 18 in Florida Middle District Court by Lomax Legal and Poole Huffman LLC on behalf of SFG Properties, accuses LMSRQ of failing to complete improvements and other related items on certain real property and seeks a reimbursement of $6 million in earnest money payments in accordance with an executed purchase and sale agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr., is 8:24-cv-00172, Sfg Properties, LLC v. Lmsrq, LLC et al.

Real Estate

March 04, 2024, 12:09 PM

