News From Law.com

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu claims thousands of foodservice industry jobs are at risk if on-demand hospitality labor platform Qwick goes unchecked, according to a worker misclassification suit filed Thursday. The complaint, filed in San Francisco state court, is the latest dust-up between the office and gig economy companies over the classification of workers as contractors.

Gig Economy

September 01, 2023, 3:16 PM

nature of claim: /