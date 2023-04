Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Blank Rome on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against Cox Communications Inc. to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act, was brought by the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi. The case is 1:23-cv-00095, Seymour v. Cox Communications, Inc.

Telecommunications

April 26, 2023, 5:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Seymour

defendants

Cox Communications, Inc.

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws