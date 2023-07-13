New Suit - Wrongful Death

Airbnb and host Robert Ross were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit in Vermont District Court on Thursday. The complaint, filed by Lynn, Lynn, Blackman & Manitsky on behalf of Elijah Seyfried, the administrator of the Estate of Erika Seyfried, contends that Ross negligently failed to warn customers about a whirlpool danger near his property. According to the complaint, Airbnb promoted Ross to 'Superhost' after the accident. The case is 2:23-cv-00194, Seyfried v. Ross et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 13, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Elijah Seyfried

Plaintiffs

Lynn, Lynn, Blackman & Manitsky, P.C.

defendants

Airbnb, Inc.

Robert Ross

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims