Seyfarth Shaw recently named a new chief diversity and inclusion officer when it hired Mira Dewji, the former DEI director at Fenwick & West who started at Seyfarth's New York office this week. Dewji, who left Fenwick in 2022, said her hiring was the product of an extended search after Seyfarth's first D&I leader, Kori Karew, departed the firm to launch her own consultancy at the end of 2022.

New York

February 28, 2024, 3:52 PM

