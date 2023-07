News From Law.com

Seyfarth Shaw's first-generation affinity group is believed to be the first of its kind in Big Law. The lawyers, often first-generation Americans, are also typically the first in their families to receive a professional license or work in law. The group is part of the firm's overall DE&I initiative.

July 17, 2023, 1:13 PM

