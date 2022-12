News From Law.com

Seyfarth Shaw has named a firm leader, Lorie Almon, who will become the first woman chair and managing partner in the Am Law 100 firm's 77-year history. Almon, a partner in labor and employment and co-manager of its New York office, will take the firm reins at some point in the second half of next year. The firm's current chair, Pete Miller, has led the firm for roughly the last decade.

December 12, 2022, 5:19 PM