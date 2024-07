News From Law.com

A total of five lawyers, including two partners, departed Hunton Andrews Kurth for Seyfarth Shaw's labor and employment litigation practice this week. The group includes partners Michele Beilke and Julia Trankiem, and three counsel, Galit Knotz, Blake Guerrero and Steven Morphy. With the exception of Trankeim, who will split her time between Los Angeles and Houston, all the attorneys will practice out of Seyfarth's Downtown Los Angeles office.

