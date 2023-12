News From Law.com

Five of dissolving firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan's white-collar attorneys, including the co-chair of the firm's white-collar and internal investigations practice, have started at Seyfarth Shaw in New York and Washington, D.C., bolstering the firm's depth in representing financial services clients in regulatory and litigation matters.

December 11, 2023, 5:11 PM

