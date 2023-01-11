New Suit - Employment

Burlington Stores, a national off-price department store retailer, was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Koller Law on behalf of Richard Seybold, a practicing Seventh-day Adventist, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking religious accommodations to his work schedule. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00110, Seybold v. Burlington Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 11, 2023, 5:02 AM