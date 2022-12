Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Locke Lord on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, alleging wrongful disclosure, was filed by Mosser Law on behalf of Scott Scher and Rhonda Sexton. The case is 4:22-cv-01045, Sexton et al v. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-14 et al.