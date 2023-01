News From Law.com

As the new year begins for the Florida Supreme Court, the monthly summary of orders covering Dec. 28 to Jan. 27 shows the high court disciplining five lawyers. Justices suspended four lawyers and reprimanded one. The state's high court noted one lawyer had sex with a client; another attorney was threatened by his client and still received a suspension; and one said a negotiated 91-day suspension turned into a 1-year penalty.

Florida

January 31, 2023, 5:11 PM