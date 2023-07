News From Law.com

In L.F.V. v. South Philadelphia High School, currently pending before the Commonwealth Court, a teenager is seeking to hold her school liable for a rape she allegedly suffered at the hands of two older students during gym class. But whether or not the plaintiff can actually sue the school hinges on the interpretation of a 2019 amendment allowing sex abuse victims to sue state entities for negligence.

Education

July 11, 2023, 6:40 PM

