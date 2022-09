Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, alleging underpayment of a property damage claim, was filed by Roberts Markland LLP on behalf of Joy Sewing. The case is 4:22-cv-03225, Sewing v. Liberty Insurance Corporation.

Insurance

September 21, 2022, 3:29 PM