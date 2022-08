Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch on Monday removed a lawsuit against Starside Security & Investigations Inc. to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Payton Employment Law on behalf of Dannie Sewell, who contends that he was physically assaulted by his supervisor and wrongfully terminated after he reported the assault. The case is 3:22-cv-01277, Sewell v. Starside Security & Investigations, Inc. et al.

Business Services

August 30, 2022, 11:30 AM