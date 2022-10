New Suit - Consumer

American Express was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged violations of the Fair Credit Billing Act. The lawsuit, over a disputed approximate $285,000 bogus charge claim, was brought by the Law Office of Joon Jeong on behalf of James Payden Sewell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04258, Sewell v. American Express Company.

Banking & Financial Services

October 28, 2022, 4:36 AM