Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Safeport Insurance Co. to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over a property damage dispute arising from Hurricane Laura, was filed by Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack, Richardson & Watson and the Pandit Law Firm on behalf of Seward Miller and Louanna Miller Revocable Living Trust. The case is 2:22-cv-06091, Seward Miller and Louanna Miller Revocable Living Trust v. Safeport Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 30, 2022, 5:08 AM