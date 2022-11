Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a lawsuit against Absolute Dental Group LLC to Nevada District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by attorney Jeffrey Gronich on behalf of Kathy Severson. The case is 2:22-cv-01916, Severson v. Absolute Dental Group, LLC.

Health Care

November 14, 2022, 4:55 PM