News From Law.com

Following a more than two-month delay, judicial misconduct proceedings kicked off with the dismissal of several ethics charges for Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson. During a nearly 90-minute hearing, Peterson's defense counsel sought the disposition of an ethics probe brought by the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia on grounds it lacked authority to prosecute most of the judge's alleged 50 counts of ethics violations.

Georgia

May 30, 2023, 3:02 PM

nature of claim: /