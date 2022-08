New Suit - Contract

Phelps Dunbar filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Seven Seas Colonnade LLC. The suit, which targets 2978 Colonnade Group LP and JRJ Colonnade Management Company LLC, seeks the return of a deposit following the termination of a property sale agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-02819, Seven Seas Colonnade LLC v. 2978 Colonnade Group LP et al.

Real Estate

August 19, 2022, 3:49 PM