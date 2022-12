Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a lawsuit against First Intercontinental Bank to California Central District Court. The suit, for failure to provide overtime wages, was filed by attorney Yohan Lee on behalf of Jee Yeon Seung. The case is 2:22-cv-08919, Seung v. First Intercontinental Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

December 09, 2022, 2:24 PM