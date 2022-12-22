New Suit - Securities Class Action

Glancy Prongay & Murray filed a securities class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against electronic scoreboards manufacturer and developer Daktronics Inc. and the company's CEO and CFO. The complaint accuses the defendants of filing materially false and/or misleading statements about the company’s business, operations and prospects, such as, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and a shutdown of its Shanghai, China-based facilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10793, Settles et al v. Daktronics, Inc. et al.

