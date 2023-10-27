Settlements Reached in 2 Cases Involving Politicians Blockin...

News From Law.com

A small group of plaintiff attorneys has secured settlement agreements for two of their clients in a series of Georgia lawsuits involving government officials who have been accused of violating constituents' free-speech rights regarding social media platforms. In each case, after politicians posted government-related news on their personal Facebook pages, constituents who disagreed with politicians' views on issues reacted by posting negative comments that were later deleted, and their accounts were blocked posting further comments on the elected officials' pages.

Georgia

October 27, 2023, 7:06 PM

nature of claim: /