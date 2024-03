News From Law.com

A pair of Atlanta attorneys has secured a $1.25 million pre-suit settlement for an 82-year-old woman injured in a vehicular collision. The Beasley Allen duo is now detailing the deliberate step they took when submitting their Holt demand to Allstate Insurance Co. to help reach the six-figure resolution.

Insurance

March 08, 2024, 9:42 AM

nature of claim: /