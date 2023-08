Settlement Reached in Contentious, Yearslong Battle Over Chi...

News From Law.com

Parties battling over a popular Chicago steakhouse have ceased fire, filing a confidential settlement agreement after years of litigation. The plaintiffs—Chicago real estate developers Sean Conlon and Steve Horvath and their single purpose LLC, Wexford—and defendants Phil Martin, Matthew McCahill, and related LLCs Chop Hospitality and 6058 Properties, petitioned the court to stay the long-running dispute over the purchase of the Chicago Chop House restaurant.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 23, 2023, 2:00 PM

nature of claim: /