Settlement Money From CVS, Walgreens Opioid Settlement Comin...

A "complex and unprecedented" slate of previously announced settlements between a number of states and CVS, Walgreens and manufacturers Allergan and Teva Pharmaceuticals for those companies' roles in fueling the national opioid epidemic have been finalized, the jurisdictions said. An additional $18.75 billion will now be provided to communities throughout the country to address the epidemic, according to the National Prescription Opiate Litigation Plaintiffs' Executive Committee, which partnered with a number of state attorneys general, including in New York, California and Connecticut, to resolve the matter.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 09, 2023, 2:43 PM

