Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Worthe Hanson & Worthe on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against United Airlines to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Setareh Law Group on behalf of Chaim S. Setareh, whose flights between Los Angeles and Aspen were cancelled this past winter. According to the complaint, the plaintiff and his family were forced to drive 16 hours from Los Angeles to the St. Regis Aspen Resort in Colorado, then take a four-hour shuttle ride to Denver to catch a flight back to Los Angeles in order to avoid a $35,000 'no-show penalty.' The case is 2:23-cv-01603, Setareh v. United Airlines Inc.