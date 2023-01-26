Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance and other insurance companies to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Irma made under a multi-layer property insurance program, also names Prudential Financial subsidiary Everest Indemnity Insurance and Nationwide subsidiary Scottsdale Insurance. The complaint was filed by Levine & Partners on behalf of Setai Hotel Acquisition LLC. Counsel for the defendants includes Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig; Conroy Simberg; Phelps Dunbar; and other law firms. The case is 1:23-cv-20318, Setai Hotel Acquisition, LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 6:35 PM