New Suit - Employment

A former sales manager sued Abbott Laboratories on Friday in Louisiana Western District Court to block the company from enforcing non-compete and non-solicitation clauses of her employment agreement. Terri Sessions, who is now an area sales manager for Boston Scientific, claims that the provisions are null and void under Louisiana law because they do not specify the. parish or parishes, or municipality in which Sessions is restrained The lawsuit was filed by Couhig Partners. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant in 5:22-cv-05089, Sessions v. Abbott Laboratories.