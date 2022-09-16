Session Replay Software Again Faces Legal Challenges, But Li...

News From Law.com

"Session replay" software, widely used by website owners to track how users move around and interact with their website, has been behind a rise in data privacy lawsuits in recent months—again. While a combination of developments in technology, customers' increased knowledge of their data privacy rights and the evolution of privacy laws likely influenced this latest spike in privacy-related litigation, both plaintiffs and defense attorneys expect the wave in lawsuits to eventually die down as companies increasingly take steps to mitigate legal risks.

September 16, 2022, 12:00 PM