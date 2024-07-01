Who Got The Work

Norris McLaughlin & Marcus member and co-chair of the firm's litigation practice group Margaret M. Raymond-Flood has entered an appearance for the State University of New Jersey, Rutgers and University Correctional Health Care in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case was filed May 16 in New Jersey District Court by Weisberg Law and Hopkins & Schafkopf on behalf of an incarcerated individual at Northern State prison who contends that the defendants failed to provide adequate medical care after being jumped by several inmates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals, is 2:24-cv-06218, Sesay v. New Jersey Department Of Corrections et al.

Health Care

July 01, 2024, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Ibrahim Sesay

Plaintiffs

Weisberg Law

Hopkins & Schafkopf, LLC

Defendants

Head Dentist

Head Physician

John 1 To 10 Does

New Jersey Department Of Corrections

Rutgers, The State University Of New Jersey

University Correctional Health Care

Victoria Kuhn, Esq.

defendant counsels

Nj Office Of The Attorney General

Norris McLaughlin & Marcus

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation