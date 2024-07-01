Norris McLaughlin & Marcus member and co-chair of the firm's litigation practice group Margaret M. Raymond-Flood has entered an appearance for the State University of New Jersey, Rutgers and University Correctional Health Care in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case was filed May 16 in New Jersey District Court by Weisberg Law and Hopkins & Schafkopf on behalf of an incarcerated individual at Northern State prison who contends that the defendants failed to provide adequate medical care after being jumped by several inmates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals, is 2:24-cv-06218, Sesay v. New Jersey Department Of Corrections et al.
Health Care
July 01, 2024, 11:55 AM