Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the long-running children's educational television series "Sesame Street," has tapped deputy general counsel Valerie Mitchell Johnston to lead its legal department. Johnston will become general counsel and executive vice president of legal and business affairs on July 1, New York City-based Sesame Workshop announced Monday. She will take over from Joseph Salvo, who is retiring after eight years with the organization.

May 15, 2023, 5:47 PM

