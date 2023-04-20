Mayer Brown partner B. Clayton McCraw has entered an appearance for Hanshow America Inc. and Hanshow Technology Co. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action was filed March 3 in New York Eastern District Court by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner and Moritt, Hock & Hamroff on behalf of SES-Imagotag Gmbh, SES-Imagotag Inc. and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-01667, SES-Imagotag SA et al v. Hanshow America Inc. et al.
Technology
April 20, 2023, 10:25 AM