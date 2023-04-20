Who Got The Work

Mayer Brown partner B. Clayton McCraw has entered an appearance for Hanshow America Inc. and Hanshow Technology Co. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action was filed March 3 in New York Eastern District Court by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner and Moritt, Hock & Hamroff on behalf of SES-Imagotag Gmbh, SES-Imagotag Inc. and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-01667, SES-Imagotag SA et al v. Hanshow America Inc. et al.

Technology

April 20, 2023, 10:25 AM

Plaintiffs

SES-Imagotag Gmbh

SES-Imagotag Inc.

SES-Imagotag SA

Plaintiffs

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

Moritt Hock Hamroff

defendants

Hanshow America Inc.

Hanshow Technology Co., Ltd.

defendant counsels

Mayer Brown

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims