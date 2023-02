Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hudson Lambert Parrott Walker on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which pertains to a dispute over a payment bond issued for a construction project, was filed by Adams and Reese on behalf of SES Group Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-00677, SES Group, Inc. v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 16, 2023, 6:29 AM