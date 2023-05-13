New Suit - Contract

SES Government Solutions Inc., a global satellite telecommunications operator, sued AIS Engineering on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court for more than $4.9 million in damages. The complaint, backed by Sheppard Mullin, accuses AIS Engineering of failing to pay monthly service fees for satellite capacity supplied by the plaintiff in support of AIS contracts with the Defense Information Services Agency. Counsel have not yet appeared for AIS Engineering. The case is 1:23-cv-00639, SES Government Solutions, Inc. v. Ais Engineering, Inc.

May 13, 2023, 12:10 PM

