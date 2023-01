New Suit - Contract

Bank of America was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Alabama Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Spotswood Sansom & Sansbury on behalf of ServisFirst Bank, contends Bank of America failed to reimburse ServisFirst for allegedly fraudulent checks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00120, ServisFirst Bank v. Bank of America NA.

Banking & Financial Services

January 30, 2023, 7:58 PM