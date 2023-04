New Suit

JPMorgan Chase was sued Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations. The lawsuit, which arises over allegedly fraudulent checks from the defendant, was filed by Spotswood, Sansom & Sansbury on behalf of ServisFirst Bank Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00509, ServisFirst Bank, Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 20, 2023, 3:53 PM

