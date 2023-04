Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Little Law Firm on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against National General Insurance Co. to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, for a disputed water damage claim, was filed by Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on behalf of Servis One Inc. d/b/a BSI Financial Services. The case is 3:23-cv-00761, Servis One, Inc. d/b/a Bsi Financial Services v. National General Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 11, 2023, 6:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Servis One, Inc. d/b/a Bsi Financial Services

Plaintiffs

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr

defendants

National General Insurance Company

defendant counsels

The Little Law Firm PC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute