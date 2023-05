Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against accounting firm Serratore-Rebong Group to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Boutin Jones Inc. on behalf of Serving Seniors Care and Raquel Heck. The case is 4:23-cv-02333, Serving Seniors Care, Inc. et al v. Serratore-Rebong Group of Companies Corp.

Health Care

May 12, 2023, 5:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Raquel Heck

Serving Seniors Care, Inc.

Boutin Jones Inc.

defendants

Serratore-Rebong Group of Companies Corp

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract