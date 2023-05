Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against accounting firm Serratore-Rebong Group of Companies Corp. d/b/a Serratore Tax to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Boutin Jones on behalf of Serving Seniors.Care Inc. and CEO Raquel Heck, accuses the defendant of overcharging for accounting services. The case is 3:23-cv-02333, Serving Seniors.Care Inc. et al v. Serratore-Rebong Group of Companies Corp.

Business Services

May 12, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Raquel Heck

Serving Seniors Care, Inc.

defendants

Serratore-Rebong Group of Companies Corp

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract