Who Got The Work

Andrew John Rossman of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has entered an appearance for Advent International, a private equity firm, in a pending fraud and breach of contract lawsuit. The case, filed March 29 in Massachusetts District Court by Boies Schiller Flexner and Lesser Newman Aleo & Nasser, accuses Advent of misrepresenting Gayosso's financial condition by manipulating financial statements, concealing asset transfers and other malfeasance. The suit seeks over $200 million in damages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, is 1:23-cv-10684, Servicios Funerarios Gg, S.A. de C.V. v. Advent International Corporation.

Investment Firms

May 15, 2023, 4:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Servicios Funerarios Gg, S.A. de C.V.

Plaintiffs

Lesser, Newman & Nasser, LLP

Boies Schiller Flexner

Lesser, Newman, Souweine & Nasser

defendants

Advent International Corporation

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Joseph H Margolies

Ropes & Gray

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct