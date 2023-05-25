New Suit

FedEx, Merck, RSA, Stripe and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02831, Service Zero Professional Services et al v. Wvr Payments Company et al.

May 25, 2023, 5:19 AM

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation