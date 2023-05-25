New Suit

FedEx, Merck, RSA, Stripe and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02831, Service Zero Professional Services et al v. Wvr Payments Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 25, 2023, 5:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Service Zero Professional Services

Terrance Turner

defendants

Bank Of America

Capital One

Citibank

Citigroup

Fedex

First Data

Fiserv

Global Payments

Mastercard

Merck

Paypal

Pfizer

RSA

Square

Stripe

Visa

Wells Fargo

BB&T

Cia

Fbi

Fifth Third

Gchq

GEO Spatial

Nsa

Regions

Secret Service

Sun Trust

Uscentcom

Ussocom

World Pay-Fis

Wvr Payments Company

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation