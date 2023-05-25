New Suit
FedEx, Merck, RSA, Stripe and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02831, Service Zero Professional Services et al v. Wvr Payments Company et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 25, 2023, 5:19 AM
Plaintiffs
- Service Zero Professional Services
- Terrance Turner
defendants
- Bank Of America
- Capital One
- Citibank
- Citigroup
- Fedex
- First Data
- Fiserv
- Global Payments
- Mastercard
- Merck
- Paypal
- Pfizer
- RSA
- Square
- Stripe
- Visa
- Wells Fargo
- BB&T
- Cia
- Fbi
- Fifth Third
- Gchq
- GEO Spatial
- Nsa
- Regions
- Secret Service
- Sun Trust
- Uscentcom
- Ussocom
- World Pay-Fis
- Wvr Payments Company
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation