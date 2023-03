New Suit - Trademark

Hinshaw & Culbertson filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Service Experts LLC. The suit targets competitor American Service Experts for allegedly infringing the the plaintiff's marks in an effort to attract unknowing customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00199, Service Experts LLC v. American Service Experts, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

March 24, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Service Experts LLC

Plaintiffs

Hinshaw & Culbertson

defendants

American Service Experts, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims