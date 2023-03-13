New Suit - ERISA

Compass Group USA and its subsidiary CulinArt Inc. were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in District of Columbia District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Bredhoff & Kaiser on behalf of the Service Employees International Union National Industry Pension Fund and its board of trustees, contends the defendants failed to make contributions owed to the pension fund per a collective bargaining agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00674, Service Employees International Union National Industry Pension Fund et al v. Compass Group USA, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

