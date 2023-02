Removed To Federal Court

Jill Acquisition removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Eastern District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw. Jill Acquisition is represented by Seyfarth Shaw. The case is 2:23-cv-00292, Serrieh v. Jill Acquisition LLC.

California

February 17, 2023, 2:47 PM