Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Porzio, Bromberg & Newman on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Chinet, Ahold Delhaize USA Inc. and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which claims the plaintiff sustained burns due to a defective Chinet cup, was filed by the De Frank Law Group on behalf of Patricia Serra. The case is 1:22-cv-05383, Serra v. Huhtamaki Americas, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 02, 2022, 4:33 PM