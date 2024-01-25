Who Got The Work

General Motors has turned to attorneys Wesley B. Gilchrist and M. Wesley Smithart of Lightfoot Franklin & White and Rob Ellis of Murphy & Ellis as defense counsel in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 11 in Alabama Northern District Court by Francis Law and Ingram, Kalupa & Butler on behalf of Serra Chevrolet, accuses the defendant of refusing to supply sufficient motor vehicles as pursuant to a service agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge John H. England III, is 2:23-cv-01675, Serra Chevrolet Inc v. General Motors LLC.

Automotive

January 25, 2024, 10:09 AM

Serra Chevrolet Inc

Francis Law, LLC

Ingram, Kalupa & Butler, PC

General Motors LLC

Lightfoot Franklin White

Murphy & Ellis PLLC

