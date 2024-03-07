Seriously Inflated Duane Morris Bill Highlights Risk When Bi...

News From Law.com

As Duane Morris faces scrutiny over leaked emails alleging that the firm delivered "seriously inflated" bills to a suburban Philadelphia school district following its investigation into allegations of rampant bullying against LGBTQ+ students, the dustup underlines how law firms' work on behalf of public-sector clients demands a heightened level of communication. The firm landed in the spotlight in the aftermath of a 151-page internal investigation report for the Central Bucks School District put together in April 2023 by a team led by partners Bill McSwain, the former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and Michael Rinaldi.

Education

March 07, 2024, 4:27 PM

