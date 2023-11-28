Who Got The Work

Alexander J. Hall of Akerman has entered an appearance for USAA Casualty Insurance Co. in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 13 in Florida Southern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of Series 15-09-321, a designated series of MSP Recovery Claims, accuses the defendant of failing to report to Medicare their primary payer status and related information pursuant to Medicare Secondary Payer Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles, is 1:23-cv-23940, Series 15-09-321 v. United Services Automobile Association et al..

Insurance

November 28, 2023, 10:12 AM

